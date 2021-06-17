WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place this Sunday night, marking the final pay-per-view event of WWE's Pandemic Era. The company has confirmed it will be returning to the road with a 25-city tour next month, starting with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston. Money in the Bank, taking place two days later, will be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. SummerSlam, which is reportedly being positioned as "this year's WrestleMania," has been confirmed for Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Having been bumped up from its normal October schedule, this year's Hell in a Cell will be headlined by two world championship matches inside the titular Cell — Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio. While Reigns/Mysterio is a fresh feud spawning from Reigns' recent attack on Dominik Mysterio, Lashley and McIntyre are continuing the feud that technically started back in February at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre addressed how long he's been in the title picture during a recent interview on the Out of Character Podcast.

How to Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Date: June 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Stream: Peacock

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"

The betting odds were unveiled by BetOnline earlier this week. As you can see below, every champion is expected to retain.

Hell in a Cell Full Card