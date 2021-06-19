WWE Reveals New Matches and Women's Cell Match for Hell in a Cell

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is this Sunday, but up until last night's episode of SmackDown, the card was still on the light side, especially after WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio cell match was being done on SmackDown instead of the pay-per-view. It was a pretty active night though on the blue brand, and as a result, we have a lengthier card for the big event on Sunday, though we still don't know the plan for Roman Reigns. Reigns beat Mysterio last night clean in the cell, and so it remains to be seen what role he will have on the pay-per-view if he has one at all.

Now, for the matches that are actually official. First up is a change to one of the matches on the card already. During the night we saw Bianca Belair come out to address Bayley, and while it started out lighthearted and fun at Bayley's expense, Belair shared a bit of her own journey in getting to this point in her career afterwards.

That made it personal, and Belair revealed a new stipulation for the match to better fit, and that was a match inside the cell. Bayley came out looking pretty angry and accepted, but then attacked Belair. Unfortunately, Belair ended up on the losing end of this altercation, and Bayley stepped on her ponytail and held up her title to close the segment.

We also got two all-new matches on the card, starting with Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The two engaged in a back and forth promo and Rollins actually seemed pretty calm about everything this time around. Cesaro was receptive and complimented Rollins on his handling of things, but then pushed him over in his chair and left the set. Now we will see them go toe to toe on Sunday.

Last but not least is a match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens had a tag match alongside Big E as they faced Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. The match was going fine but Zayn was around the whole time, and eventually made his presence felt. Owens, who had been attacked by Azeez to close things out, asked for a match against Zayn and got his wish.

These matches join a cell match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, a match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte, and a match between Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler.

What do you think of the updated card for Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!