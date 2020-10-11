WWE: Hero Collector's Autographed NYCC Exclusives Feature Fiend, Alexa Bliss, and More

Hero Collector's WWE Championship Collection is getting some new additions, but in celebration of New York Comic Con's Metaverse event, fans can also get several special edition figurines that include autographs from some of your favorite superstars. Those who order during the convention can pre-order several autographed exclusives from the collection, featuring superstars The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend. Each set will come with the figurine and an exclusive autographed print as well as the 16-page magazine, but there are also a few other new additions to the line, including 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.

That's right, Gronk is now part of the Championship Collection, sporting his 24/7 Championship. Gronk is a convention exclusive, but there are a few figurines that aren't exclusive to the con. Fans can also pre-order Hulk Hogan and Eddie Guerrero, which will be available outside of NYCC.

The Miz Autographed - Convention Exclusive - $39.95 - Pre-Order Here:

This fantastic polyresin of The Miz figurine captures the dangerous superstar in his signature jacket and glasses. His hands are posed in his signature finger pointing. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at 5.1 inches tall on a ring style WWE base.

Jeff Hardy Autographed - Convention Exclusive - $39.95 - Pre-Order Here:

Jeff Hardy figure captures the daredevil superstar in his signature armbands. His hands are posed in his signature pose getting ready to jump off the top rope or ladder onto his opponent. The figure is masterfully hand-painted and stands at 5.1 inches tall on a ring style WWE base.

Alexa Bliss Autographed - Convention Exclusive - $39.95 - Pre-Order Here:

This fantastic metal resin Alexa Bliss figurine captures the fierce champion in her cheerleader like outfit, with bejeweled gloves standing in a ready-like pose, and long pink dyed hair.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt Autographed - Convention Exclusive - $44.95 - Pre-Order Here:

The polyresin Bray Wyatt figure captures the superstar in his signature mask. The figure is masterfully hand-painted and stands at 4.8 inches tall on a ring style WWE base.

Rob Gronkowski - Convention Exclusive - $24.95 - Pre-Order Here:

This polyresin Rob Gronkowski Convention Exclusive figure captures bright superstar in his blue and black GronkMania jacket with the WWE belt across his shoulder. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5.5 inches tall on a ring style WWE base!

Eddie Guerrero - Issue 41 - $19.95 - Pre-Order Here:

This fantastic poly resin Eddie Guerrero figure captures the unpredictable superstar in his Latino heart t-shirt and trousers, flashing that trademark grin. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5.1 inches tall on a ring style WWE base!

Hulk Hogan - Issue 40 - $19.95 - Pre-Order Here:

This fantastic poly resin Hulk Hogan figure captures the superstar in his signature costume from Wrestlemania III. His is wearing all yellow uniform with “Hulk Rules” print and a red bandana “Python Power”. The figure is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5.5 inches tall on a ring style WWE base!

