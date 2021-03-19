WWE's WrestleMania 37 Will Be Hosted by Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil

✖

WrestleMania 37 is getting ever closer, and while we're still waiting for the card to take a more final shape, we do now know who will be hosting all of the WrestleMania festivities. Today WWE announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil will be hosting the two-night event, which is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on April 10th. The last time we saw Hogan on WWE television it was during Monday Night Raw's Legends Night, which welcomed back a host of legends including Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, and more.

As for O'Neil, it's been a minute since we've seen him on WWE Television or in the ring, but O'Neil is one of WWE's best and biggest ambassadors and takes part in a number of programs supporting various communities in need and also works with his own foundation The Bullard Family Foundation.

It's an interesting tandem, and not one I would've expected, so this could be a very interesting WrestleMania indeed. You can find the official release from WWE on both stars below.

"A larger-than-life icon and a pop culture phenomenon, Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in WWE history. On January 23, 1984, “Hulkamania” was officially born when he defeated The Iron Sheik to become WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden. He headlined WrestleMania III, where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a record 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. Hogan went on to win six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and became an idol to a vast legion of fans he dubbed “Hulkamaniacs.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, and this year will become a two-time Hall of Fame inductee as nWo, one of sports entertainment’s most notorious factions, is enshrined."



"Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history and a former WWE Tag Team and 24/7 Champion. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including

Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators."

So far the WrestleMania 37 card includes the Universal Championship match between Champion Roman Reigns and Edge, the WWE Championship match between Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, The SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and the Raw Tag Team Championship between Champions The New Day and AJ Styles and Omos.

