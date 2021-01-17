Ethan Page Blasts Impact Wrestling Following Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View

✖

Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday night featured a cinematic match between Ethan Page and the alter-ego he created on his YouTube page, The Karate Man. The match lasted just a couple of minutes and featured heavy amounts of green screens and editing before Karate Man tore Page's heart out of his chest. This was meant to be Page's send-off from the company, as his contract with Impact reportedly expired back in November. Unfortunately, the former Impact World Tag Team Champion wasn't happy with the finished product, saying he had nothing to do with the editing and was "disrespected" by what aired

"I'm going to take a full blown break from social media," Page wrote in a lengthy post on social media. "I'll be staying active on my personal Patreon as much as I can & probably in this group too cuz I love the fig life & u guys. Xoxox. But man .... last night sucked. I'm so embarrassed with how IMPACT! lazily edited that segment last night & forced it to be a joke. I felt the thought of the same guys fighting eachother was comedy enough & the more serious we took it the better the reaction would be. But cuz I left the company, they lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time. I'm sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated. I honestly feel the free version I gave away was made with more love, care & attention to detail.

"Sadly I had no control over the creative or the final product & the editor refused to send it to me before hand .... so I saw it live with you guys & was surrounded by family. All scratching their heads at that high school project level delivery on a PPV. I pray ppl know I didnt edit that hot garbage. I actually begged IMPACT! Not to even have Karate man on tv. I only wanted it for my YouTube channel," he continued. "But ... we don't write the shows. We just get the scripts & do our best. Idk what else to say. Breaks my heart this company refuses to respect its talent or it's fan base on a regularly basis. I tried. Oh well! Life goes on. That door is closed. Now let's focus on what's next. Hope you're all well. I love all of you for supporting me & helping promote my projects. Because without you guys, karate man wouldn't have been anything haha. I'm gonna just focus on the good that came of him for my social media & my personal channels. He's gone now & May he live on in GOOD videos edited by the person who created him. Not stolen by a greedy company trying to capitalize on someone else's hard work & creativity. Sorry if this comes off so negative. I know I'm usually a positive light for my fans ... but today, I need to just be honest. I was lied to. I was hurt. I was disrespected. And I need a break from it all."

Page first arrived in Impact Wrestling in late 2017. As one-half of The North, he and Josh Alexander set the record for longest single reign as Impact World Tag Team Champions at 380 days.