Impact Wrestling Star on the Possibility of Signing With WWE

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has a contract with Impact Wrestling that's set to expire later this year, which could make her one of the biggest free agents in the industry. She recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast and was asked about the possibility of signing with WWE over staying with Impact or hopping over to Ring of Honor or All Elite Wrestling.

"WWE was, I mean it still is, it was my childhood dream forever," Grace said [h/t Fightful]. "But that was the only option back when I was growing up. Now, it's just like, there are so many doors that you can go through and kind of they're all like in front of you at the same time. So I mean it's kind of a handoff. I love the opportunity that IMPACT has given me but obviously it's going to be a lot less money than WWE would give me if I were to go there and they would give me a lot less input on my character. So it just kind of depends on if I get older and I'm feeling like I need to be stacking some money for retirement then I think that's a place I would probably go."

She continued — "So yes, I do think it's all very strategic. Honestly, I have no idea what's going to happen when my contract is up with IMPACT in May. I have no idea. I can't foresee the future and who knows who's going to offer me something or if I'm going to stay here. I truly have no idea, and that's why wrestling isn't the best career path for some people because it's not very stable [laughs]."

WWE has scooped up a number of Impact stars lately, including LA Knight (Eli Drake), Taya Valkyrie and MSK (The Rascalz).

In a separate interview with ComicBook last week, Grace talked about her hopes for the future of Impact's Women's Division.

"I think that this might be Impact's plan just in general, but I would love to see a women's division that is equal to the men's division, as in the same number of people on both sides," Grace said. "You don't really see that in any companies right now, and I think that would be extremely unique if they were to do that."