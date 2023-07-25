WWE: Injury Updates on Kevin Owens and Liv Morgan

WWE's Monday Night Raw had injury angles for both Kevin Owens and Liv Morgan this week. Owens was attacked on the entrance ramp by The Judgement Day during Sami Zayn's NXT North American Championship match with Dominik Mysterio, which was later followed by Rhea Ripley brutalizing Morgan's arm with a steel chair ahead of their originally-scheduled match. The angles were written to address both wrestlers' real injuries, as Owens has been dealing with rib issues while Morgan has an injured shoulder.

Dave Meltzer discussed both angles on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Regarding Owens, he said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "It's a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up....He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the Tag Team Titles are. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there."

There were rumors that Zayn and Owens would defend their tag titles at SummerSlam next month in Detroit, but no match had been announced. It's unclear if Owens' injury will force a change in plans or if the pair will have to relinquish their titles

Despite having just come back from an injury, there were reports of Morgan leaving the arena in a sling after last week's Raw. Both Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted Ripley's attack will write her off TV for the foreseeable future. It's also possible that the angle will help continue the build to a Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match for the World Women's Championship.

