Reigning WWE Champion Currently Injured

Kevin Owens, one-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions, is currently dealing with a legitimate injury. "The Prizefighter" was featured on tonight's Monday Night Raw, but was attacked on the entrance ramp by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest during Sami Zayn's NXT North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio. Owens last wrestled on last week's Raw when he and Zayn successfully defended the tag titles against Mysterio and Priest. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed Owens was indeed injured, though he did not confirm the severity (it's rumored to be a rib injury).

Owens and Zayn are not currently booked for SummerSlam on Aug. 5 in Detroit, though rumors of them defending their titles on the show had been spreading for weeks. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Kevin Owens is legitimately injured. Fightful just followed up.



So no, that wasn't confirmed. https://t.co/JRBreMZHhn — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 25, 2023

NXT: Great American Bash (2023)

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family

Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules) World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (Yet To Be Confirmed)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Yet to Be Confirmed) Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Sami Zayn on Eventually Becoming WWE World Champion

Despite losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, Zayn remains optimistic that he'll eventually become a world champion in WWE.

"It would have been kind of perfect, a storybook ending, if I had dethroned Roman. Sure, of course, but if you look at more five years from now, ten years from now, the totality of where it all lies, I think you will see that it is one great chapter, hopefully, in a story," Zayn said in an interview with Xfinity this week. "For sure, unquestionably, whether it was the right or wrong decision, the way it ended, there is no question that had it gone my way that night in Montreal or at WrestleMania or something with Roman, unquestionably it would have been a moment that would have definitely been replayed many times. I still think what we did was very special and as you can see by what has continued to happen with The Usos and Roman, that story still has some special moments. This is one of those things where you just need time to see where it all falls.

"I don't know if this is a valid comparison, but it's almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak," he continued. "It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn't know what to make of it. I remember watching it live with Juice Robinson. He was so frazzled by it, 'I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not.' It's kind of true. You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effects of that moment. It took five years to see 'this all goes back to do that.' Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one."