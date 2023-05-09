Rumor: WWE Running International Premium Live Event During AEW All Out Weekend

WWE has gone international. The global leader in sports-entertainment has put an added emphasis on the first half of that superlative in recent years, regularly venturing outside of the United States for its premium live events. This worldwide tour became a regular staple of the PLE calendar in 2018, when WWE began traveling to Saudi Arabia for the likes of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel, and has doubled down with recent events such as the United Kingdom's WWE Clash at the Castle and Puerto Rico's WWE Backlash.

While the jury is still out on WWE's future in Puerto Rico, the company is confirmed to be heading back to both Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom this summer with WWE Night of Champions and WWE Money in the Bank, respectively. If rumors are to be believed, WWE could be hitting another continent come the fall.

Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that WWE had "spoken with reps in Australia" regarding interest in a premium live event. At the time, there was no word on when that show would take place. Boozer 666 on Twitter, an account that has broken WWE stories in the past, tweeted that WWE is planning an international premium live event for Saturday, September 2nd. There is no word on if that date would be for the rumored Australia show, but the timing of these tidbits hint at the land down under hosting a WWE show come the fall.

That particular September date is notable as that weekend is typically home to AEW All Out. AEW has yet to confirm AEW All Out plans for this year but many within the company have stressed that the pay-per-view is still scheduled to take place, despite AEW ALL IN: London happening the week prior.

WWE has hit Australia for a premium live event before, as the country hosted WWE Super Show-Down in Fall 2018. That show was main-vented by the final singles match between Triple H and The Undertaker and also featured top talent like John Cena, The Bella Twins, and The Shield in action.

As evident by recent championship showcases for Zelina Vega and Sami Zayn when premium live events emanated from their home countries, WWE would likely look to spotlight their Aussie superstars if this premium live event comes to fruition. Talent like SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as well as Monday Night Raw's Bronson Reed and recent NXT call-up Grayson Waller could find themselves in marquee matches come September.