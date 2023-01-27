WWE's Head of International has Left the Company

There have been several changes within WWE's management as of late, and a new report from PWInsider indicates another change occurred last week. According to the report, WWE Senior Vice President, International Matthew Drew exited the company sometime last week. Drew, who was formerly part of DAZN, joined WWE in that position in June of 2021 and was responsible for growing WWE's brand and business outside of the U.S. The report doesn't give a reason for his departure or who will be filling that role moving forward.

This is the latest in a series of shakeups, as WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins also recently left the company, and then there's the major shift in Vince McMahon returning to WWE. He returned to the board and became Executive Chairman, and stated that return was partly due to leading the company as it looks at a potential sale.

McMahon is currently not part of WWE Creative, and when asked what Vince had been up to on a daily basis during his brief retirement in an interview with Variety, Triple H admitted to not having a clue. "F-k if I know," Levesque told Variety when asked about what Vince was doing while he was retired. "I didn't know what he was up to every day when he was here! I'll be honest, I don't know what he's doing. I think he's keeping himself busy."

As for what's in store for the future, Triple H said McMahon was all about long-term thinking, and that isn't changing. "[Vince was] always thinking long term. Whether it gets executed that way or whether it wasn't, I don't know," Levesque said. "But for me, it's how I think because it's how I was taught by him. I'm always trying to think about the long-term storyline. I was at SummerSlam and one of the first things I talked to the team about is 'Okay, where do we want to go for WrestleMania?'"

Up next for WWE is Royal Rumble, which we'll see several hints of those long-term plans as WrestleMania 39 nears on the horizon. As for the Rumble, here is the current card and confirmed entrants in the Royal Rumble matches.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, and Gunther so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

