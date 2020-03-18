Is Alberto Del Rio Coming Back to WWE?

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio hasn’t been in a WWE ring since his second stint with the company ended back in 2016. But depending on who you ask, Del Rio might be on his way back. The four-time world champion recently gave an interview with Nos Cayo La Noche, where he claimed that he had been in talks with people at the company and that he expects to have some sort of deal done in the next few months.

“We have been in communication,” Del Rio said. “We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.”

But since then multiple reports have come out saying his claims aren’t true.

Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select that one source shouted “Bulls—!” when they heard his claim. A second source then told him they’re against hiring him after the allegedly toxic relationship he had with Paige (who works on WWE Backstage and occasionally shows up on WWE television).

“Another doubled down on a statement they gave us last year, saying ‘If Paige does nothing for WWE, she’s more valuable to have around than anything he could do,’ and saying the company wouldn’t risk making her uncomfortable by having him around at this point, though their current relationship, friendship, or terms aren’t known known,” Sapp wrote.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport followed up that report by saying neither Triple H nor anybody else in the WWE office claims to have communicated with him.

I’m told he absolutely didn’t reach out to Del Rio for what that’s worth. Nor did anyone. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 18, 2020

Del Rio made similar claims about returning in 2018, and those never materialized. Following his last WWE run, Del Rio had a stint with Impact Wrestling that ended in 2018. He made his return to mixed martial arts back in December, and tapped out in a catchweight bout against Tito Ortiz.

