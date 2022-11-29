Report: WWE Star in a Neck Brace Following WarGames Match

WWE's Survivor Series WarGames saw the legendary two-ringed cage match finally debut on WWE's main roster as 20 men and women took part in two matches throughout the show. Becky Lynch won the women's bout for her team, while Sami Zayn's final betrayal of Kevin Owens gave The Bloodline an emphatic win to close out the show. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Iyo Sky nailed a Moonsault from the top of the cage. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the reigning tag champion finished the bout unscathed as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting Sky was spotted wearing a neck brace while backstage at this week's Raw.

It's unclear what was the cause of the injury or its severity, but Meltzer noted WWE made sure to not have her take any serious bumps during Damage CTRL's brawl with Becky Lynch at the start of the show. Stay tuned for more updates on her status as they become available.

Kevin Owens Injury Update Following Survivor Series WarGames

Meltzer also addressed Owens' status during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Despite reportedly suffering a sprained MCL in mid-November at a live event, Owens was still able to compete in the Men's WarGames match and even main evented this week's Raw in a match with Jey Uso. The big rumor regarding the Royal Rumble right now is that Owens will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Owens' knee held up but I wasn't sure by the end of the match. Owens' knee held up but he's still hurt too. He got through the match and he worked the house show [on Sunday] and he worked the Raw [last night]. He's okay to work which is really good because two weeks ago, there was a lot of concern that he could be out for a while. Luckily, he dodged that bullet," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).