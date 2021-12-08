WWE Hall of Famer Jack ‘Blackjack’ Lanza Dead at 86

WWE Hall of Famer Jack Lanza, better known as Blackjack Lanza, died on at the age of 86 this week as announced by Jim Ross. Debuting in 1961, Lanza was best known for teaming with Blackjack Mulligan as The Blackjacks and wrestled in major promotions throughout the 60s and 70s like The St. Louis Wrestling Club, the AWA, Mid-Atlantic, WWWF, the NWA and Georgia Championship wrestling. Following his retirement in 1985, Lanza began working as a road agent and producer and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Mulligan in 2006.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza,” Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke. “He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.”

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

