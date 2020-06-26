WWE's Jamie Noble Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

WWE has had a string of positive tests for COVID-19 recently, and the latest star to test positive is Jamie Noble. Noble revealed his diagnosis on his private Instagram account, saying "Now how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated." Noble joins Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and Adam Pearce, who have all recently revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. We wish Noble, Young, Braxton, and Pearce all the best and hope they are back on their feet soon. As for WWE, they are still progressing with taping for their shows, including tonight's SmackDown and next week's Raw (via Post Wrestling).

Fightful got ahold of a memo sent Thursday morning to all talent, saying they would need to head to the Performance Center by 10:30 am for drive-through COVID-19 testing.

"Per Vince, ALL Talent are needed for TV on Friday & Saturday. Please go to PC by 10:30 AM TODAY for drive-through COVID testing. if you took test yesterday, you don’t need to today. If you are in high level storyline, you will be off camera. Thanks. **IMPORTANT: after test, you will need to remain ISOLATED AND QUARANTINED until after the TV tapings."

WWE has increased testing and has said they will be doing testing ahead of tapings moving forward, and that's a step in the right direction, as Florida has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, setting a new single-day record of 8,942 new cases.

WWE also halted their previous decision to open up the show audience to friends and family and will stay with their current approach, which is to have talent not working on a particular show in the crowd. The previous report suggested that 10 to two dozen had tested positive, though up to this point we only know officially of four.

This isn't the first time WWE has had a positive test, as a WWE Performance Center trainee previously tested positive for the virus. WWE canceled the following day's TV tapings and released the following statement.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement said. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

We'll have to wait and see if WWE decides to cancel any future tapings as a result of the latest developments.

