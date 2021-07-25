✖

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tested positive for COVID-19. The former WWE Champion was scheduled to make an appearance at the recordBar venue in Kansas City following this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, but the venue announced the event's cancellation on Sunday via its Facebook page while confirming Hardy had tested positive. The post read, "We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks."

Hardy found himself in the news last week for two major reasons — the return of his "No More Words" theme song from the late 2000s and his two-minute victory over NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Monday Night Raw. Whatever storyline WWE was planning between Hardy and Kross will now have to wait.

This story is developing...