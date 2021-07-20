Jeff Hardy Revives His 'No More Words' Entrance Theme and WWE Fans Are Thrilled
WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy promised during the COVID-19 pandemic that when fans returned he would finally be bringing back his "No More Words" entrance theme. The song was performed by Hardy's band PeroxWhy?Gen and became a staple of his entrance back in the late 2000s just as he was ascending to world championship status. That song seemd to give Hardy a much-needed boost, as he managed to hand reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross his first defeat in a WWE ring on the same night he was making his Red Brand debut.
Fans were just as thrilled to see the theme return as they were in seeing "The Charismatic Engima" pick up a surprise victory. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below:
NO MORE WORDS IS FINALLY BACK LETS GO 😭🔥 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PtgTyP0BXm— 💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 (@RDB_KING1) July 20, 2021
Tears
Me after hearing No more words playing as Jeff Hardy's entrance music. pic.twitter.com/SIVQVbTB7R— Justin (@Jus2Xtreme) July 20, 2021
Real Tears!
Me after hearing Jeff Hardy enter the ring to “ No More Words “ #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ljHdG2YadW— #VocallyToxic (@GetEmTriggered) July 20, 2021
Welcome Back to 2009!
Jeff Hardy has returned with no more words
John Cena is back
Feels like my childhood all over again #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ATbETqSV7B— Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) July 20, 2021
Dance Party
Jeff hardy bringing back no more words pic.twitter.com/OtBSVwLEqw— George (@gMe95) July 20, 2021
The Goat
*Return of No More Words
*Beat the NXT Champion in his debut in less than 2 minutes
JEFF HARDY IS THE MAN! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r3rkOkoFoq— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 20, 2021
You Can Only Hope to Contain Him
Jeff Hardy when he has No More Words as his theme song pic.twitter.com/1wRV1HaFsf— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 20, 2021
Better Than Ever
JEFF HARDY IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER AND SO IS NO MORE WORDS pic.twitter.com/0NU3r3Hd4t— Pulkit // JINDER DAY (@MahaIicia) July 20, 2021