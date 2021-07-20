Jeff Hardy Revives His 'No More Words' Entrance Theme and WWE Fans Are Thrilled

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy promised during the COVID-19 pandemic that when fans returned he would finally be bringing back his "No More Words" entrance theme. The song was performed by Hardy's band PeroxWhy?Gen and became a staple of his entrance back in the late 2000s just as he was ascending to world championship status. That song seemd to give Hardy a much-needed boost, as he managed to hand reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross his first defeat in a WWE ring on the same night he was making his Red Brand debut.

Fans were just as thrilled to see the theme return as they were in seeing "The Charismatic Engima" pick up a surprise victory. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below: