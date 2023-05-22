WWE: Here's How John Cena Really Feels About Austin Theory

John Cena's program with Austin Theory had been teased on social media for well over a year prior to their match at WrestleMania 39. However, outside of one face-to-face promo between the pair, there wasn't much of a build on WWE programming during WrestleMania season itself. Said promo saw Cena tear into Theory, going so far as to say that Theory would still suck even if he managed to beat the 16-time world champion (which he did). Cena was recently a guest on Not Sam Wrestling and gave his true thoughts about Theory while also revealing that they wrote out that face-to-face promo together.

"Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory. 'You are young, you are athletic, you will work for this company, you will do interviews," Cena said (h/t Fightful). "I don't believe what you do when you're out there. I don't.' I said it to him personally before I said it to him publicly. I'm serious. In a room, with Austin Theory, I said, 'The reason I came back to Boston is because you can't do this yourself yet. You cannot carry a WrestleMania promo yourself yet. If you fail, we waste the equity that I'm willing to give. In that match, if I get hurt, I hold up production, which puts 300 people out of work. Let's do this right. Let's get some equity here.' Then you start thinking about the angles, what's the most important thing, what's our story? 'I don't believe what you do,' that's what I'm going with."

Since beating Cena, Theory hasn't seen much of a change in his presentation on WWE TV. He's still the United States Champion and will face Sheamus with the gold on the line during this week's SmackDown.

Did Cena and Theory go the right route with their WrestleMania story? What might have you done differently? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Night of Champions Full Card (As of Now)