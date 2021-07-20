Every John Cena WWE Appearance Confirmed for Summer 2021

✖

John Cena made his surprise return to the WWE on Sunday night in the closing moments of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. But, as he confirmed in a post-show promo for the fans in Fort Worth, this wouldn't be a one-time deal. The 16-time world champion then opened this week's Monday Night Raw by announcing he'd be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. WWE then released a full schedule of Cena's appearance over the next month, starting with this Friday's edition of SmackDown in Cleveland.

Check out the full list of Cena's appearances below. Cena's latest film, The Suicide Squad, is set for release on Aug. 6. He is reportedly set to start filming on Matthew Vaughn's new spy thriller Argylle in Europe in late August, meaning SummerSlam could be the end of the "Summer of Cena."

July 23: Friday Night SmackDown, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

July 24: WWE Supershow, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

July 25: WWE Supershow, KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

July 26: Monday Night Raw, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

July 30: Friday Night SmackDown, Target Center in Minneapolis

July 31: WWE Supershow, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Aug. 1: WWE Supershow, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Aug. 6: Friday Night SmackDown, Amalie Arena in Tampa

Aug. 7: WWE Supershow, Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Aug. 9: Monday Night Raw, Amway Center in Orlando

Aug. 13: Friday Night SmackDown, BOK Center in Tulsa

Aug. 14: WWE Supershow, Spectrum Center in Charlotte

Aug. 15: WWE Supershow, Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Aug. 20: Friday Night SmackDown, Footprint Center in Phoenix

Aug. 21: SummerSlam, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

One thing Cena didn't address during his appearance on Raw was his WrestleMania 36 Firefly Fun House Match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Wyatt is now a member of the Raw roster but hasn't been on TV since the night after WrestleMania 37.

“I don’t think it’s about topping what you’ve done. I think it’s about correctly continuing a narrative," Cena said in an interview with Den of Geek in May. "And I think that’s the most important thing. I mean, I main evented two WrestleMania’s with The Rock and then the very next WrestleMania I was in the middle of the card against the newcomer, and then I would move further shifting through the card against other veritable newcomers for tertiary titles or up to the point of being a fan at one point. But that was my contribution to the narrative. It wasn’t like I was jumping up and down saying, “I was the main event, so I need to continue being a main event.'"

“I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute," Cena said. "So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE... I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I’ll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don’t know' to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing."