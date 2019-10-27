John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Make Their Red Carpet Debut

John Cena appeared at the red carpet for the premiere of his latest movie, Playing With Fire, on Saturday night alongside his girlfriend Shay Shariatzedeh. The two were first spotted together back in March, and while the 16-time world champion hasn’t said much publicly about his new flame he did speak very highly of her during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Cena said the two first met while he was making the film, which sees him playing a fireman Jake “Supe” Carson alongside Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Judy Greet and Brianna Hildebrand.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena said. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Back in June Cena gave an interview with PEOPLE, where he discussed his love life winding up in the tabloids during and after his relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

“I know who I am, and I think that’s very important,” Cena said. “It’s fine for people to have questions, but it’s fine for me to give or protect certain information.”

“I’m focused on what I have going on now,” he later added. “I try not to look into the crystal ball and predict what may happen.”

Cena has made just a small handful of appearances on WWE television in the past year, including a surprise arrival at WrestleMania 35. In early October he admitted that he can’t physically keep up with a full-time WWE touring schedule anymore.

“That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity,” Cena said while on Sunday’s TODAY. “And, as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform. The opportunities that I’ve been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that’s good because it makes any time that I’m invited back to WWE super, super special. And that’s the way it should be.”

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore,” he later stated. “When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well,” he continued. “And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.’”

