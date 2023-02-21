Top WWE Raw Star Teases John Cena Confrontation

The face that runs the place is coming home. As announced earlier this week, John Cena will be making his first WWE appearance in two weeks on the March 6th edition of Monday Night Raw in Boston, MA. Details about Cena's segment remain limited, but WWE did tease that he will be addressing the live crowd. This will come just under one month until WWE WrestleMania 39 where Cena is expected to compete in what would be his first match at that show in three years. While everyone from Logan Paul to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were rumored to stand opposite Cena at the event, signs seem to be pointing to his opponent being Austin Theory.

Theory further stoked that flame in a WWE Digital Exclusive following his successful title defense against Edge on Monday Night Raw.

"The headlines now, they certainly read Austin Theory is the now and the forever of the WWE. That little John Cena thing, two weeks away, Monday Night Raw, John Cena, I can't wait for that," Theory said. "I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night Raw. You want to know why? Because things are a little different around here now. Now, the now. Remember that."

Seeds for a Theory vs. Cena match were first planted in May 2022 during Cena's WWE anniversary celebration on Monday Night Raw. The current WWE United States Champion confronted Cena in a backstage segment, running him down as "out of touch." Cena would walk away without giving Theory a reply.

Outside of the squared circle, Theory has long expressed his admiration for Cena.

"I didn't know anything about wrestling. I was eight, I turned on the TV, I saw John Cena," Theory said in 2021. "I started watching and paying attention and he had this aura, this energy about him. He could just attract attention in a very good way. The stuff he would say and the messages he would put out was very positive and motivating. It helped me with a lot of stuff in my personal life and it was almost an escape for me. John Cena paved that road for what I was trying to do for a career."

If Theory vs. Cena does end up going down and it is contested for the WWE United States Title, it will be Cena's third time fighting for that championship on the WWE WrestleMania stage. He previously beat Big Show and Rusev for the star-spangled prize at WWE WrestleMania XX and WWE WrestleMania 31, respectively.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card.