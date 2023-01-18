WWE: John Cena Seemingly Teases Logan Paul Match

Big Match John is returning to the Showcase of the Immortals. Reports have emerged that John Cena is expected to wrestle at April's WWE WrestleMania 39, which will end his five-year WrestleMania drought. Aside from his cinematic clash with Bray Wyatt in 2020, Cena's last traditional WrestleMania bout came in 2018 against The Undertaker in what was essentially a glorified squash match. To go back even further, the last time Cena had a competitive singles contest on the grandest stage of them all was at WWE WrestleMania 31 when he beat Rusev for the WWE United States Title.

While WWE WrestleMania 39 plans for Cena remain uncertain, the field of potential opponents has been seemingly narrowed down to three: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. Stone Cold's social media workouts have fans speculating that the Texas Rattlesnake could dust off his boots once more come April, but his in-ring status has yet to be confirmed. A bout between Theory and Cena was teased in early 2022, when the young upstart confronted and ran down Cena at his 20th anniversary celebration. As for Paul, the social media sensation himself has been reportedly campaigning for a collision course with Cena for months now.

Taking to Instagram, Cena seemingly addressed his hopeful opponent, sharing an image of a WWE Championship-clad Logan Paul training alongside his brother, Jake Paul. In typical Cena Instagram fashion, the image was posted without a caption.

Despite being only three matches in, Logan Paul has wowed WWE audiences with his natural in-ring ability. Paul first appeared for WWE in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 37, backing Sami Zayn in his conspiracy-filled feud against Kevin Owens. One year later, Paul would join forces with The Miz to take on and defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38. That tag bout saw Paul land a frog splash, blockbuster, and various springboard moves that are typically in the arsenal of veteran talent.

From there, Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam, defeating Miz and winning over the crowd in the process. Paul rode that momentum to an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, ultimately suffering his first defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief.

While he is still recovering from an injury, WWE reportedly wants Paul to make an appearance at this month's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, presumably as an entrant in the men's Rumble match.