Watch: Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Bid Farewell to WWE NXT After Tuesday’s Episode Ends

Johnny Gargano closed out Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 by cutting a promo, saying he was uncertain about his pro wrestling future (his WWE contract expires this week) but that he knows his next big job is becoming a father in February. The show went off the air with Grayson Waller attacking him and powerbombing him through a table. But once the cameras stopped rolling Gargano was joined by Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, Shawn Michaels and Kyle O’Reilly (who is also leaving as his contract is up). Videos and photos from the scene have since made their way online.

Ciampa and Gargano even recreated the famous scene from after their match at the 2016 Cruiserweight Class, in which Ciampa raised Gargano’s hand as the two sat cross-legged in the middle of the ring.

It’s unclear what Gargano’s next move will be, though Tuesday’s segment, the reaction from various wrestlers and backstage reports have all indicated he’s leaving WWE for now. Gargano is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the NXT Brand, becoming the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, the only man to hold the NXT North American Championship three times and a five-time NXT Year-End Award winner. Sunday’s WarGames event also marked the 10th time Gargano has main evented an NXT pay-per-view.

“If there’s one message I want to leave for you guys, is you will never fail if you bet on yourself. And I don’t know what my immediate future holds, that’s up in the air now still, I may do some things here and there, but I do know one thing for sure, but in February, I’m going to start the most important job of my life, because I’m going to be a dad,” Gargano said to close out his promo. “He’s going to watch this back one day and thank you all, but I’m so excited for that, because I’m going to love that little guy so much, but right now the most important thing for me is to worry about Candice, and show my son he can be the best man he can be.”