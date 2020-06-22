Karl Anderson Emphatically Denies Returning to WWE

✖

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were two of the 30+ wrestlers who were released by WWE back on April 15. Since then the pair have announced their hosting an event, Talk 'N Shop A-mania, as a tie-in to their popular podcast and have teased heading back to New Japan once their 90-day "No Compete" clauses expire. However between Drake Maverick's re-signing with the company and reports that WWE could bring back some of its recently released talent, some started to speculate that the Good Brothers could be on their way back.

Anderson decided to decimate those rumors via Twitter on Sunday night.

Absolutely Fucking Not.

Quote that. Dumb ass. https://t.co/STOOFTnfV1 — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) June 22, 2020

In recent weeks reports have come out stating that AJ Styles was furious after seeing the rest of The OC depart the company, and demanded a trade to the SmackDown roster. During a live stream a day after their releases, he blamed himself for his faction brothers getting let go.

"If you didn't know Gallows and Anderson, guys who were like my brothers, were released yesterday and it uh...that one hurt, that one hurt really bad. Really bad," Styles said.

mean, it's just like the only way I know how to explain it is like these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers, you know what I'm saying? Like that's the way I feel about it," he added. "Like I'm the oldest and I'm supposed to take care of them and I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It's devastating, I don't know any other way to explain it."

Days before WWE's massive wave of release hit, the company granted both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival their releases from the company, something the pair had been asking for since January 2019. They've since arrived in AEW as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR and have started teasing a long-awaited match with The Young Bucks. Anderson previously teased making that a triple threat.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.