WWE's Keith Lee and Mia Yim Send Latest Message Regarding Lee's Absence

Keith Lee still has not appeared on WWE television since he was suddenly pulled from the United States Championship match at Elimination Chamber back in February. No details about his absence have been officially reported, only that he is not cleared to wrestle. Lee has repeatedly stated he's been unable to give details about his absence, only that he still has every intention of returning when it's possible. That was once again his message in his latest address on Monday, though his fiancee Mia Yim also shot down a few fans asking for details.

To the people offering uplifting words.... know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

Speculate. Doesn’t make fans entitled to our medical/personal business. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

Months before his sudden hiatus, Lee talked with Sports Illustrated about how he felt he "abandoned" NXT so quickly after becoming the first man to hold both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time.

"As monumental as it's been to go to the main roster, I'm not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened," Lee said. "I watch NXT, and obviously I have some friends there, and one that I'm fairly close to is Mr. Damian Priest, and I watch often to see how he's doing. Kross went down in our match, then to have Finn [Bálor] as the new champion and he hurts his jaw, it's hard. I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It's difficult to think about. I'm proud of everything I've done, and I've hung with the top guys from Raw and some of them from SmackDown, but it's been difficult to see the injuries.

"I don't know what would have happened if I had stayed a little bit longer," Lee said. "At the end of the day, we're not always in control of our journey, and that's just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that's where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I'm doing."