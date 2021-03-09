Keith Lee Sends Message to WWE Fans During Absence

✖

It's been a full month now since Keith Lee competed inside a WWE ring, and "The Limitless One" took to Twitter on Monday night with an encouraging message for fans — "I miss you guys too. Just know that." Lee picked up a victory over Riddle on the Feb. 8 episode of Raw and was later booked to be in a triple threat match for the United States Championship with Riddle and Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event. However, on the day of the show WWE announced Lee was injured and would be unable to compete, eventually filling in his spot with John Morrison.

Riddle wound up winning the US Title that night and Lashley promptly moved back into the WWE Championship picture. And yet there's been no mention of the former NXT Champion on the Red Brand since. No details have been provided about his injury, and in-storyline they were attributed to an attack from Lashley.

I miss you guys too. Just know that. — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 9, 2021

It's been an eventful 2021 for Lee so far. He faced Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match on the first Raw of the year, but missed the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble after his then-girlfriend Mia Yim announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. The pair then announced their engagement on Feb. 11.

Lee first jumped from NXT to Raw right after SummerSlam, and has admitted in interviews that finding his footing on the Red Brand took a while.

"That first month was all over the place," Lee said in an interview with ComicBook in November. "I think that making it through that was enough for me to get an understanding of where I was and how I needed to approach things going forward. I think that the first three weeks really kind of forced that acclimation, and if I had failed within those first three weeks, I was going to struggle going forward. But I think I've done quite fine."

Stay tuned for any and all future updates on Lee's status.