Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE SmackDown Taping

WWE is heading overseas for WWE Money in the Bank weekend. The global leader in sports-entertainment is mirroring its WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico schedule from earlier this year, running a WWE SmackDown episode in the O2 Arena in London before heading back to that same venue for the ladder-based premium live event the next day. Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be a taped version of the show, as the broadcast ran live for United Kingdom audiences but will air in its traditional 8 PM ET time slot for western viewers.

The following contains minor spoilers for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

As shared on social media by those who caught WWE SmackDown live, Kevin Owens appeared to suffer an injury during his tag match with Sami Zayn against Pretty Deadly. It was noted that the injury looked to be knee-related, but Owens was seen without his left wrestling boot on and was grabbing his ankle. There is no word on whether Owens was legitimately injured or if he was simply selling offense from Pretty Deadly.

NOOOOOOO I HOPE KO'S SELLING 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FUYkMuVGoj — iBeast (@ibeastIess) June 30, 2023

WWE Money in the Bank goes down on Saturday, July 1st.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card



World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Gunther vs. Matt Riddle Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul (Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus (Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

This story is developing...