WWE's Kevin Owens Reveals Real Reason He Won't Reunite with Sami Zayn on SmackDown

It was Cody Rhodes kicking off tonight's WWE SmackDown, but he wasn't there to talk about Roman Reigns. Instead, he called Kevin Owens to the ring and revealed what Owens had previously done for him. He wanted to repay the favor, and that's when he called out Sami Zayn to the ring. Owens wasn't happy, but Rhodes tried to mend some fences and have them both speak. Owens wasn't game for it, but after some back and forth he did reveal the real reason why he won't team up with Zayn. While Zayn would later catch him before he left to address it, Owens still drove off, and it remains to be seen if he will eventually come around.

Rhodes started things off, saying "So, Kansas City, what do you want to talk about? We could talk about WrestleMania. In the last few weeks, on the road to WrestleMania, the stakes are incredibly high, but I do want to take a moment and point out that I have the utmost respect for our current Champion Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is the greatest Champion in sports and sports entertainment alike. I look forward to seeing Reigns in this ring on Monday Night Raw, and I look forward to beating Reigns at WrestleMania."

"Why would I fight for someone who doesn't even want to be my friend?"@FightOwensFight to @SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tFZcDm8aas — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 18, 2023

Rhodes said "But I don't want to talk about somebody, I want to talk to somebody. I know he's back there. I know he's watching, so please, Kevin Owens, come on out." No music hit, so Rhodes said, "There's a lot of respect between Kevin and I, and I think we need to have a conversation." At that point, Owens came out to the ring and WWE went over footage of Owens attempting to take on The Bloodline on his own, which hasn't been going well.

"Thank you Cody. I'm pretty sure I know what this is about, and we've been over this." Rhodes replied "Listen, just hear me out. I don't think this is a conversation between two people. I think it's a conversation that involves another party. Please, Sami Zayn...come on out here."

Zayn then came out to the ring and Owens wasn't very happy with Rhodes. Rhodes said "Kevin, you're good, alright? In the spirit of road to WrestleMania, I'm going to peel back the curtain slightly. I have an incredible respect and love for you Kevin Owens. It's true because six or seven years ago when I was so bold to say to WWWE good luck in your future endeavors, I said it in this confidence that didn't really exist. I needed someone to have my back and root for me, and you sir introduced me to friends and helped my livelihood. It's a favor I can never repay, but I'd like to repay it in this moment. We're all here, why don't we have the conversation?"

The crowd started chanting, and Owens said "I've heard everything he has to say", but then Zayn said "but I haven't heard everything you've had to say. I've felt throughout the years we've been friends we've done some pretty despicable things, but we've always found a way to forgive each other and get back on the same page. So I don't understand why this time is different, so if there's something you need to say say it. If you need to say something or punch me in the face or whatever, do it, so we can get back on the same page, together."

At that point, Owens asked Rhodes if he got what he wanted since he listened to Zayn. Rhodes said, "Did I get what I wanted? Guys, you both know better than everyone, we are in the people industry. We are in the people-pleasing business. Sure it is what I want. It's what Michael Cole wants. It's what they want. Every single one of these people want to see you guys back on the same page."

Zayn said "Look, Kevin. They want it. I want it. It's in your best interest. It's in my best interest. If we come together, do you realize we can do something magical. We can bring down The Bloodline. I know it might be years until this is totally repaired and we're friends...". Zayn was cut off and Owens said "I've heard you say it, for weeks. You don't need a friend. You don't want a friend, so me, you, and Cody can take down the Bloodline. We don't have to be friends to do it. Why would I fight for someone who doesn't even want to be my friend. Look Cody, thank you for trying to do this, I really appreciate it, but I'm all set."

After the segment, Zayn came out and caught up with Owens at his car. He said none of that previous stuff matters, and said he was wrong. "We are friends. We'll always be friends. We're brothers, we'll always be brothers. If you don't ever want to talk to me again, just know that I love you. That's it. That's it," Zayn said. Owens got in his car and drove off, and Zayn looked rather devastated.