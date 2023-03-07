WWE Stars Upset By New Pay-Per-View Announcement on WWE Raw

WWE announced the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view for May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during this week's Monday Night Raw, confirming the return of the two tournaments. King of the Ring used to be its own annual pay-per-view from 1993-2002 but has since been sporadically brought back for random television episodes and pay-per-views. A woman's version of the tournament, the Queen's Crown, was finally introduced in 2021. Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega were crowned King and Queen of the Ring back at Crown Jewel in 2021, but took issue with Monday night's announcement.

While both have since ditched their regal personas, neither were actually featured in the pay-per-view announcement despite being the most recent winners. Woods even went out of his way to re-edit the announcement with highlights of himself and Vega.

Love that the last and FIRST Queen Of The Ring wasn’t shown in that clip but ok 👌🏽 — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2023

Paul Levesque on Future WWE Gimmick Pay-Per-Views

Reports of Paul Levesque wanting to get rid of certain gimmick-based pay-per-views popped up shortly after he took over WWE's booking last year. Levesque even addressed that speculation during a post-pay-per-view press conference.

"Hell in a Cell stepping away, for me... I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell," Triple H said. "I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you (reporters) as well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away," Levesque said after Survivor Series.

"No one is ever going to challenge somebody and go, 'That's it, I'm tired of you, I'm challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right? Same thing, 'That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' Right? I feel like there's a difference there," he continued. "I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"