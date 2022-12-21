WWE Fans Loving Xavier Woods' Da Party Shoutout During NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT featured The New Day's first defense of their newly won NXT Tag Team Championships, and though Pretty Deadly wanted their rematch, it was Briggs and Jensen who won that opportunity first. Pretty Deadly is on the way to their rematch, however, and to do that they need to hunt down all the things on New Day's scavenger hunt. It was during an exchange with Xavier Woods about that list that fans noticed two unexpected references to Da Party and Tyler Breeze, and they absolutely loved both of them. You can find the reactions starting on the next slide.

At one point Pretty Deadly is reading off the things they have yet to collect and asking Woods how they are ever going to find them. They said they found some of the things, but Kingston and Woods were not budging on the requirement to earn their Title rematch. It was here where Woods said, "And get me that Tyler Breeze selfie stick, it's for a party."

Those who followed Breeze during his active time in WWE and NXT know that his previous gimmick involved him capturing himself on camera as he came out to the ring and in the ring, using a selfie stick to do so. That's a fun reference in and of itself, but then he gave that party line.

Those who watch UpUpDownDown are very familiar with Da Party, which includes Woods, Breeze, Cesaro (now Claudio Castagnoli), and Adam Cole. The group was always playing games together and more often than not Uno, and their games were hilarious. The group recently reunited after going a long time without playing together due to Cole and Castagnoli leaving WWE. Breeze was released from WWE previously but then returned to be a part of UpUpDownDown.

