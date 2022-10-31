Wheel of Fortune WWE Week Announced by Xavier Woods

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, taking home $96,350 for his Gamers Outreach charity program while taking on actors Kate Flannery (The Office) and Steve Agee (Peacemaker). He then announced that WWE will be teaming up with Wheel of Fortune for a special week of episodes where WWE fans will get the chance to compete alongside WWE stars.

"I got a chance to be on the show, meet a bunch of the people, Pat Sajak, Vanna White... And I am here to announce that maybe you get the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune with your favorite WWE superstars because WWE and Wheel of Fortune are coming together to do a full week of WWE on Wheel of Fortune," Woods said in a special announcement video. "So hurry up and go to wheeloffortune.com right now to upload your contestant application and you might get the chance to spin the wheel while standing next to your favorite Superstar, which is obviously me. See you guys there." Fans wanting to try and earn a spot in the show can apply here. Stay tuned for full coverage of WWE on Wheel of Fortune!

Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here https://t.co/oTrsESZgds @WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/SYw7u9FLQR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

This story is developing...