WWE Legend Virgil Reveals he's Been Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

WWE Legend Virgil previously revealed to fans that he has been dealing with several health issues, suffering two strokes and learning that he was fighting an early stage of dementia. Today Virgil revealed more sad news, telling fans that he is also fighting stage 2 colon cancer. Virgil wrote "It's really s***** right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support. https://paypal.com/pools/c/8JI7ugPF4x love you guys." You can find a PayPal fundraiser to help with Virgil's medical expenses here, and we wish the star all the best during this turbulent time.

Virgil provided more details on how things are going financially and the tests on the fundraiser page, and the various tests and procedures have had a substantial impact on finances. The description reads "March 25th Michael Jones, aka 'Virgil' aka 'Vincent' aka 'Meatsause Mafia'. I have two tests one in March 17th and March 25th. As I have posted, I have had mri and others procedure. I have spent close to $5721 on these the next two comes close to $3400. I would be more than glad to sign, do a cameo video and much more. I receive NO help from WWE who, based on all the chairshots, blows caused this. To those that have helped I am truly thankful and blessed."

It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support. https://t.co/PG7VkpQWxP love you guys pic.twitter.com/6EF1YzT7Ai — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) May 14, 2022

The description continues, with Virgil writing "So you understand my situation better I get $862 a month social security, a friend allows me to stay for $200 at a place he has. With Food and utilities and doctor visits pretty much puts me in hole. I have had to do few signings to help but been hard. This is Not a Gimmick nor a stunt , this is real and it is hard to have to ask for help. Thank you to all of you. Michael 'Virgil' 'Soultrain Jones'"

In his previous social media post, Virgil provided details on when he started feeling worse and what led to him heading to the hospital, which started on WrestleMania weekend. Virgil wrote "Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share. If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it's because i was given bad news. Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn't right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues."

"For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It's basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news. The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me," Virgil wrote.

"I'm nervous I'm scared & God knows I can't afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It's really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive. What am I asking for? Well 4 starters, my roommate and team have helped me with this page to help me get buy. I'll also sell autographs, video shoutouts or even if you could download my $2 video game (ON BOTH IOS AND ANDROID JUST LOOK UP MEATSAUCE MADNESS). It means EVERYTHING. I am asking you to send this out to all your friends, family or anyone that you ever thought loved Wrestling It all helps. I aint looking for sympathy. I am looking for the love I have Poured into this business to hopefully carry me through this shitty time. I did my time. I took my lumps. Now I am Just trying to survive. Hope this makes sense. Love you all," Virgil wrote.

Our thoughts are with Virgil at this difficult time.