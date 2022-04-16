WWE Legend Virgil is Fighting Early Stage Dementia

WWE Legend Virgil took to social media yesterday to share some news about his health, explaining that after WrestleMania weekend he wasn’t feeling well and something wasn’t right with his head, his arm, and his heart. When he got back he went to the doctor and they informed him that he had suffered two massive strokes over the past few months, which is why his arm hasn’t been responding as normal. He was also told that he is fighting with an early stage of dementia, and says that the years of taking the big main event bumps every night are started to affect him.

Things are going to be rough financially for him and he is nervous about trying to make a living as he battles these health issues, so if you would like to help out you can donate to his PayPal Fundraiser page (which will help with the medical costs), download his iOS and Android Meatsauce Madness game, or reach out via email for autographs and video shoutouts. Virgil said it all helps, and you can find his full statement below (via Twitter).

“Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share. If you were wondering why I haven’t been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news. Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn’t right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues.

For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news. The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me.

I’m nervous I’m scared & God knows I can’t afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It’s really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive. What am I asking for? Well 4 starters, my roommate and team have helped me with this page to help me get buy. I’ll also sell autographs, video shoutouts or even if you could download my $2 video game (ON BOTH IOS AND ANDROID JUST LOOK UP MEATSAUCE MADNESS). It means EVERYTHING. I am asking you to send this out to all your friends, family or anyone that you ever thought loved Wrestling.

It all helps. I aint looking for sympathy. I am looking for the love I have Poured into this business to hopefully carry me through this shitty time. I did my time. I took my lumps. Now I am Just trying to survive. Hope this makes sense. Love you all.”

