WWE's Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Title Thanks to Shocking Heel Turn

Tonight's WWE NXT got off to a chaotic start, as one-half of the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez was attacked in the parking lot on her way into the building. Perez was supposed to compete with Mandy Rose tonight for the NXT Championship, but the attack looked like it could possibly take her out of commission, and her partner Cora Jade was furious. Despite the odds that Perez still came out to the ring to compete against Rose, and though injured, she still managed to get some momentum and get Rose on the ropes. That's when Jade shocked everyone and attacked her friend with the Title, setting Rose up for the win, and it seems Jade is now a heel.

Before the match, Rose came out and addressed the crowd and said Perez wasn't woman enough to power through the injury and compete, and said that even if she did compete she couldn't beat her. Then a war of chants broke out and Rose laughed and let it go for a minute. Rose said no one can challenge her for the Title, because she runs NXT and nothing will change.

Then Jade's music hit and Jade told Rose to shut the hell up. "Your night isn't over yet, because they were promised an NXT Women's Championship match, and that's exactly what they're going to get. If Roxanne can't go, I'll step in and take that Women's Championship from you," Jade said.

Rose went to give Perez to the count of 3 but she came out right away, and you could clearly see she was bandaged up. Jade tried to stop her but Perez convinced her and told her to go take her down. Perez hit the ring and jumped on Rose but Rose targeted the hurt ribs with kicks. Perez rolled up Rose but she kicked out, and then Rose caught Perez and sent her flying. Rose kept kicking the ribs with kicks and shoulder tackles, but Perez fought back with an elbow and a dropkick.

Rose slammed Perez over the top rope, knocking her to the floor, and Rose taunted her as she slammed Perez into the ring apron. Rose slammed her into the ring apron again, and Perez was clearly in pain. Rose got her back in the ring and continued to target the hurt ribs, but Perez kicked out of the cover. Rose then locked in a submission around the ribs, and Perez managed to get free before Rose targeted the ribs several more times against the turnbuckle.

Rose threw Perez into the corner but Perez got her knee up and went up to the second rope and then hit a splash on Rose, but she damaged herself in the process. Perez and Rose exchanged punches and then Perez hit a few shoulder tackles and two uppercuts into a Russian leg sweep, but Rose would kick out of the cover. Perez went for Pop Rocks but Rose had it scouted, though Perez moved out of the way and sent Rose into the turnbuckle. Then she dove into Rose, causing her to slam into the announce table. Then she hit Pop Rocks on the outside and Jade rooted Perez on as she rolled Rose into the ring.

As she was about to get in Jade then attacked Perez with the Title, and Perez was in shock. At that point Rose clocked Perez with a kick and that was enough to get the pin and the win. Then Jade jumped in the ring and told her that she was the one responsible for bringing her in, taunting her as the show ended. Now we'll have to see what Perez's next move is and how these two enemies go about holding the Women's Tag Team Titles.

