Report: Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract

Matt Riddle has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this month that Riddle was looking at a three-year deal with a $400,000 annual salary (along with a extra $50,000 for every Saudi Arabia appearance). Sapp's report states Riddle wasn't too keen on the initial deal WWE presented to him, but reconsidered after new terms were set. The contract was reportedly signed last week.

"Prior to the re-signing, his contract was set to expire in August after his initial contract that he signed in 2018," Sapp added.

After ending his mixed martial arts career in order to pressure wrestling, Riddle became one of the biggest names on the independent scene in the mid-2010s by working for companies like Evolve, Progress Wrestling, wXw and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He signed with WWE in mid-2018 and debuted in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Riddle quickly became a fan favorite on the Black and Gold Brand, contending for the North American and NXT Championships before pairing up with Pete Dunne to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships earlier this year. He was written off NXT after losing a Fight Pit Match to Pete Dunne, then arrived on the SmackDown brand in June. He was brought over to Raw during the 2020 WWE Draft, and had his first name dropped from his wrestling persona shortly after.

Around the same time as his SmackDown debut, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by independent wrestler Candy Cartwright. Cartwight (real name Samatha Tavel) has since filed lawsuits against WWE, Riddle, Evolve and Gape Sapolsky for $10 million apiece. Riddle's lawyers moved to have the lawsuit dismissed earlier this month.

Riddle closed out 2020 by competing in an eight-man tag match alongside Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Jeff Hardy against The Hurt Business. WWE has recently been pushing Riddle and Hardy as "The Hardy Bros" and teasing Riddle challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.