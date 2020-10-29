WWE Changes Matt Riddle's WWE Superstar Name

✖

Matt Riddle has officially lost his first name. The former UFC star and NXT standout was bumped up to the Friday Night SmackDown roster back in June, then was drafted to Raw in early October. So far he's 0-2 on the Red Brand by taking on AJ Styles and Sheamus, but according to Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes that latter match prompted Vince McMahon to shake up Riddle's presentation. He will now simply go by Riddle and have a "more serious presentation" going forward.

Riddle's profile on WWE.com's Superstar roster has already been changed to reflect the loss of his first name. He joins the likes of Big E, Cesaro and Murphy as wrestlers who have lost either their first or last name.

(Photo: WWE.com)

According to Cassidy, Riddle was very positive about the change.

Regarding Matt Riddle’s name change to ‘Riddle’ - I was just told a few details, but @FightfulWrestle have beaten me to it! Corroboration is never bad though. The name change was Vince McMahon’s idea, Riddle loved it, and we’ll see a more serious presentation for Riddle. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 29, 2020

Vince loved Riddle’s match with Sheamus, and that apparently triggered the idea. Good chance we’ll be seeing much more of Riddle going forward on RAW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 29, 2020

