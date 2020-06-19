Matt Riddle Issues Statement on Sexual Assault Allegation

Yesterday WWE's Matt Riddle was accused of sexual misconduct and assault by Candy Cartwright, which Cartwright said happened in May of 2018. Now the Riddle family's attorney has issued a statement on their behalf that denied the assault and said that Cartwright had been stalking the family over the past two years. The statement said that Cartwright has attempted to harras and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and that they've been dealing with her over the past two years, to the point that last year they sought an injection for cyberstalking. You can find the full statement from Riddle's attorney below (via The Wrap).

“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

WWE previously released a statement on the matter, which you can find below.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

Cartwright detailed what happened in a social media post, saying that in May of 2018 she was riding with several wrestlers, including Riddle. During the ride while the others were asleep he made advances on her that she wasn't comfortable with, which then led to the assault. You can read her statement below.

“Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick,'” she continued. “When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating."

To learn more about what you can do to prevent sexual violence, please consider donating to RAINN or visit RAINN's website for a number of resources. If you or a loved one has suffered because of sexual violence, contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.