Watch: WWE’s The Miz Performs as Aladdin’s Genie for Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Week

Former WWE Champion The Miz is still very much alive in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The hit ABC competition show will begin “Disney Week” tonight, as each team performs a “hero” song from a Disney property on Monday followed by a “villain” song on Tuesday’s episode. Miz and his partner, Witney Carson, will perform the Quickstep to Aladdin‘s “Friend Like Me” (originally performed by the late Robin Williams and the Argentine tango to Chiwetel Ejiofor’s rendition of “Be Prepared” from the 2019 version of The Lion King.

Miz took to social media on Monday night ahead of the episode to show him fully transform into the Genie thanks to quite a bit of blue bodypaint and makeup. You can also hear him singing the Will Smith version of the song in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mikethemiz/status/1447702048548417536?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Through three weeks, Miz and Witney have danced to “Butter” by BTS, “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison and Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

https://twitter.com/mikethemiz/status/1447819508060545027?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…