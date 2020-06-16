Mojo Rawley Shares Video of Himself Taking Coronavirus Test

Shortly after news broke that a WWE Performance Center trainee had tested positive for COVID-19, WWE announced on Monday night that every person who was inside the PC back on June 9 (the last time the trainee was in the building) would be tested for coronavirus on Tuesday. Mojo Rawley took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to show himself getting the nasal version of the test, writing, "Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we're healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week!"

"I'm telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don't hesitate in case you need to take your test!," he added.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on Monday night read. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

Prior to Tuesday, WWE had not been testing its wrestlers or production staff beyond temperature check and basic wellness tests. Triple H explained why during a recent media conference call.

"We have medical experts on our team ... they work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government to determine the best approach that we must take to guarantee the safety and well-being of our fighters, and that is what we do," he said.

"We are working with the local and federal government," he added. "When you start talking about the various types of tests out there, the accuracy of those tests becomes questionable. We need to do what medical experts tell us, and once the tests become generalized that are precise, and these are available, we will make them. But the precision of those tests have to be there first. But in the meantime, our medical protocols are extensive, and most importantly, they have worked."

