WWE's Dijak Puts Everyone On Notice in NXT In-Ring Return

The man formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic and T-Bar made his return to WWE NXT on last week's episode, surprising North American Champion Wes Lee, and tonight he made his official in-ring return to NXT against Dante Chen. Dijak was all business in his in-ring return to the NXT brand, though Chen would come back with offense of his own and even knock Dijak down. Nothing seemed to keep him down for long though, and ultimately Dijak would start to hit his stride and almost knock Chen out, getting the big pin and the win in his NXT return.

Dijak displayed his power right from the beginning of the match, but Chen wasn't just going to take the punishment, and he knocked Dijak back. Dijak sent him to the outside but Chen slammed him back-first into the ring apron, but unfortunately, Dijak caught him before he could roll into the ring.

Dijak slammed him down onto the mat and then started to pummel him. Chen with forearm strikes to the back, and then he kicked him and threw him into the corner to further hit him with back elbows and loud strikes. Then he threw Chen across the ring and stomped on him, and while Chen fought back briefly, Dijak pinned him against the corner turnbuckle as he connected with big strikes on Chen's back.

Dijak lifted Chen but he landed on his feet and hit Dijak with strikes to the stomach and a big hit to the chest before hitting a punt kick, but Dijak came back with a huge kick to the face. That seemed to stun him and Dijak set him up for a choke hold before lifting him up for the knee to the face and the pin, giving him his first win in his NXT return.

Now he sets his sights back on Lee, who he attacked last week and called it a receipt. Lee didn't come out to the ring, but Dijak then got on the mic, saying that was an example of Hard Justice. "Unrelenting annihilation. I want you to look into my eyes. The only thing that you'll see is the infliction of suffering," Dijak said. "This place. NXT. This is a place of refuge, but not for me. No. I didn't come here to rediscover myself. No. I came here to eviscerate a soft society and any man who stands in my way. Wes Lee. Dante Chen. Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker, it makes no difference to me. All of you are faceless men who will be brought to justice. My justice."

We'll have to wait and see what Lee has to say about Dijak's return and who his next challenger is, but it seems Dijak isn't waiting around for his answer.

What did you think of Dijak's return?