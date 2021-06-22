WWE Championship Match Confirmed for Money in the Bank 2021

✖

WWE opened this week's Monday Night Raw with Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrating "The All Mighty's" successful WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. But the celebration was cut short as both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their way out to ringside to start throwing toast inside the VIP Lounge. They then reminded Lashley of Kingston's pinfall victory over the champ from last month, then demanded Kingston get a legitimate shot at the title. Lashley accepted — somewhat to MVP's frustration — then called for a match with Xavier Woods later in the evening to ensure there would be no interference at the pay-per-view. Woods turned around and tossed in an extra stipulation by making it a Hell in a Cell match.

Lashley hyped up a possible title feud with Kingston last week while speaking with Yahoo Sports, saying, "Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that's not how people think it will go down. That's what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he's done for the business, and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity. He was a world champion and the one opportunity that he didn't get was to have another shot at the title."

Kingston, meanwhile, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about how a second WWE Championship reign would be different from his "KofiMania" reign back in 2019.

"It feels really fresh," Kingston said. "And we're all underdogs. Look at Bobby's journey to the title. Bobby's grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he's worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him."