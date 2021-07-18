WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card

✖

WWE's Pandemic Era officially ended this week, and the company will have its first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view event in front of live fans since March 2020 with the Money in the Bank event at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET with a free one-hour kickoff show beginning an hour earlier. The pay-per-view can only be viewed via the Peacock streaming service here in the United States, while the pre-show will air on WWE's YouTube channel and various social media platforms.

The event will center around the two titular ladder matches as eight men and eight women will battle for this year's Money in the Bank contracts. Elsewhere on the card, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Kofi Kingston.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Date: July 18, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Stream: Peacock

With a rumored SummerSlam match with John Cena seemingly on the horizon, Reigns spoke in a number of interviews this week about how his performance over the past year inside the WWE ThunderDome solidified his legacy.

"The live crowd has always enhanced my presentation," Reigns told CBS Sports(somewhat in-character). "My reactions have always been, if not the very best, certainly up there with the very best. I've now showcased the layers as a performer to be able to do it without a live audience. I've had a strong hold on SmackDown and SmackDown being the very best portion of WWE. It's shown me as the number one guy.

"That's my legacy coming out of the ThunderDome," he continued. " Hands down, without question, it can be debated for great content on social media and WWE.com to put these polls and try to make an argument. But there's no argument. There's been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, 'Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.' Come on, let's not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there's no denying it."

WWE Money in the Bank Full Card