WWE Fans Loved Vince McMahon's Bizarre Opening to WWE SmackDown
WWE officially returned to the road with this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, taking place in front of an electrified crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show opened on a bizarre note, as Vince McMahon strutted his way onto the entrance ramp, shouted "Where the hell have you been?" then walked to the back. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to seeing Vince, with many of them laughing at the randomness of his appearance. Tell us what you thought of seeing McMahon on TV again in the comments below!
WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, headlined by Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston. The show will also crown this year's Money in the Bank winners via a Men's and Women's Ladder Match.
"Where the hell have you been?!" 🤣👏
Mr. McMahon is IN THE HOUSE to welcome back the WWE Universe on #SmackDown! @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/BETFgf91AV— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
Short and Sweet
prevnext
It was ALWAYS going to be Vince McMahon opening #SmackDown tonight, and that’s totally fine with me.
No long promo. Short and to the point. I liked it. pic.twitter.com/JaNLYhNESI— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 17, 2021
Pretty Much
prevnext
Vince said #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cVSFjMKPjA— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) July 17, 2021
You Just Have to Laugh
prevnext
Vince McMahon opens the first WWE show in front of fans since March 2020 by making an entrance, shouting “Where the hell have you been?!” to the crowd and leaving. 😂#SmackDown— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 17, 2021
Raised Eyebrow
prevnext
They cheering Vince pic.twitter.com/MvgyMkBgLc— Big Baby Bandera (@CeeHawk) July 17, 2021
It's Been Too Long
prevnext
Vince McMahon opening the show with "Where the Hell have you been?" was perfect and maybe I'm a being a prisoner of the moment but really one of my favorite moments in a very long time. #SmackDown #SmackDownLIVE— Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) July 17, 2021
And We're Back!
prevnext
And we’re back in business… #VinceMcMahon #WWE pic.twitter.com/FbiAQ7MkrS— thepibrew (@thepibrew) July 17, 2021
No Smoke Here
prev
LMFAO Vince DIPPED before he could catch ANY smoke from the crowd#SmackDown— Hangman Adam Pierce Backup (Parody) (@BackupHangman) July 17, 2021