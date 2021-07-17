WWE Fans Loved Vince McMahon's Bizarre Opening to WWE SmackDown

WWE officially returned to the road with this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, taking place in front of an electrified crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show opened on a bizarre note, as Vince McMahon strutted his way onto the entrance ramp, shouted "Where the hell have you been?" then walked to the back. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to seeing Vince, with many of them laughing at the randomness of his appearance. Tell us what you thought of seeing McMahon on TV again in the comments below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, headlined by Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston. The show will also crown this year's Money in the Bank winners via a Men's and Women's Ladder Match.