Report: Early Favorites to Win WWE's 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

WWE's Money in the Bank 2023 is a little over two weeks away, but the lineups for the two titular ladder matches are already almost complete. All six competitors in the Men's Ladder Match have been confirmed — LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch & Damian Priest — and there's still one more competitor to join Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Iyo Sky in the Women's Ladder Match. Rumors of who is favored to win each match have already made their way online.

Per BWE, Knight and Priest remain the two favorites to win the Men's Ladder Match but the choice won't be made until the day of. They also pointed out there won't be any "swerves," unlike last year when Austin Theory was added into the match just before it started and wound up winning. This could throw cold water on the idea that Logan Paul will be added to the match during his appearance on Raw next week. Meanwhile, BetOnline has Knight favored to win the match (-250 as of Thursday) with Damian Priest (+135) close behind

As for the Women's Match, BWE is claiming that Sky is the current favorite to win the briefcase. It's still unclear if WWE will continue the streak of having the women's briefcase winner cash in within 24 hours of winning the ladder match, as has been the case for the past four winners (Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan).

A win for Knight could be WWE's chance to finally capitalize on his growing popularity, something he's boasted about in interviews. He said during a recent appearance on The Bump, "Finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. Look, I didn't ask for anybody, talk about being a fan-favorite, I didn't go out there and say, 'Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.' As a matter of fact, if they don't cheer for me, if they don't like me, doesn't make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day, I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank, I'm gonna climb that ladder, I'm gonna pull the case down, and then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point.

"So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight," he continued. "You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."