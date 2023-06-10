WWE's Bayley and IYO SKY Secure Spots in Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE held four qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match during tonight's SmackDown, which included two matches for the Women's Money in the Bank. Those matches included Bayley vs Michin and Shotzi vs IYO SKY, two members of Damage CTRL, and if you thought that might figure into one of the matches you were right on the money. Bayley was able to take down Michin thanks to pulling her hair and slamming her into the post, but Bayley wasn't done. She then interfered in IYO's match, knocking Shotzi down and setting her up for a pin. Now Damage CTRL has two people at Money in the Bank, increasing their odds substantially.

Bayley got the first hit on Michin and then slammed her head into the announce table and rolled her into the ring. Michin then flew between the ropes and slammed into Bayley on the floor before hitting her again in the ring and going for a cover. Bayley kicked out but Michin was back on her with a series of punches to the head before connecting with chops and punches.

Michin dodged another move and threw Bayley into the corner. Michin hit a slick DDT into a cover but Bayley kicked out. Michin connected with kicks to the face and Bayley took a moment to regroup, holding her nose. It was a ruse though, but it didn't work, as she ran into a boot from Michin. Bayley grabbed Michin's hair and drove her into the buckle on the turnbuckle, and then she went for the cover and got the pin. Bayley moves on to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

In SKY's match, Bayley helped from the onset and SKY tried to go for a cover, but Shotzi kicked out. Shotzi hit a suplex that knocked SKY into the turnbuckle, but SKY hit back and stomped on Shotzi's arm from the top rope. That looked to really hurt Shotzi, and SKY kept attacking the damaged arm and hand of Shotzi by bringing it down on the ropes. SKY went for a move off the top rope but Shotzi dodged it.

Shotzi kept hitting punches and a big kick to the head before hitting a Suplex, and then she hit a Cannonball in the corner. SKY rolled out of the ring but Shotzi then hit a Suicide Dive through the ropes and went up top as SKY was on the mat. Bayley tried to interfere but she was caught, though SKY still took advantage. SKY met Shotzi up top but Shotzi knocked her down hard to the mat.

Unfortunately, Bayley knocked Shotzi off the top rope while the referee wasn't looking, causing Shotzi to come down hard on the back of her head, which hit the turnbuckle. SKY capitalized and went up top for the moonsault, and got the spin and the win. Bayley and SKY are now in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

What did you think of the matches and will Damage CTRL walk away with the briefcase? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!