WWE Money in the Bank 2023: World Heavyweight Championship, Men's Ladder Match Lineup Finalized

This week's Monday Night Raw saw a few major updates for WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view coming up on July 1 in London, England. The first was Damian Priest earning the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, joining Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch. Following Priest's victory and Dominik Mysterio accepting Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match at the pay-per-view, The Judgement Day once again made its presence felt when Finn Balor called out Seth Rollins.

Balor told the World Heavyweight Champion that he still held a grudge for Rollins injuring him in the inaugural Universal Championship match back in 2016 and that he intends to do the same in their title match in London. Rollins accepted but pointed out that Balor would need to go back to his 2016 self in order to stand a chance. It's possible this is a hint that Balor will break out "The Demon" for the match, though he's lost his last two matches while wearing the iconic bodypaint.

Will The Judgement Day go 0-3 at the O2 Arena on July 1? Tell us your predictions for the show in the comments!

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. TBD

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

This story is developing...