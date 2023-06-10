WWE's Santos Escobar and Butch Earn Spots in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was loaded with implications for Money in the Bank, as there were four Money in the Bank qualifying matches during tonight's show for the men's and women's Ladder Matches at the big event. On the men's side, the matches were Santos Escobar vs Mustafa Ali and Butch vs Baron Corbin, and things started with Escobar and Ali. It was a close contest but Escobar would come out on top, and then it was time for Butch vs Corbin. Corbin was constantly distracted, as he continued to taunt NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. That allowed Butch to take him down and get the win. Escobar and Butch are now in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Escobar and Ali traded chops in the corner and Ali then punched Escobar, but Escobar hit Ali with a crossbody. Ali flung Escobar out of the ring and Escobar then pulled Ali to the floor for a big chop to the chest, and Ali returned the favor. They exchanged punches at ringside, and that led to Escobar shoving Ali into the post. Then Escobar kicked Ali and hit a hurricanrana on Ali, slinging him hard to the floor.

Escobar covered Ali but Ali kicked out, and before that Rey Mysterio checked on Escobar after coming down hard after the hurricanrana. Then Escobar dove through the ropes and collided with Ali, knocking him to the floor. Escobar went up top and collided with Ali again, keeping him on the floor.

Back from the commercial both were fighting on the turnbuckle and Escobar threw Ali off the post, but he landed on his feet. Then Escobar jumped off and went for a move but Ali hit a dropkick and knocked him to the floor. Ali rolled Escobar into the ring and went up top again, but missed with a 450. Escobar then slammed Ali into the turnbuckle face first and then hit another huge move into a cover, but Ali kicked out.

Escobar hit a double knee on Ali but Ali got a quick cover. Then Ali hit a Tornado DDT and went for a pin but Escobar kicked out. Escobar got Ali up top but Ali fought it, only to get slammed down with the Phantom Driver. Escobar go the pin and the win, moving Escobar into the match at Money in the Bank.

Then it was time for Corbin to take on Butch, but at times Corbin was distracted. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were in the audience, watching Corbin, who has been interfering in Hayes' business on NXT. Corbin then taunted them and said they could watch him punch his ticket to Money in the Bank, but once the bell rang it was Butch who was the aggressor.

Butch kicked Corbin and then sent him flying to the mat after even more offense. Butch went for the cover but Corbin kicked out, and Corbin got back on track with a backbreaker and a series of punches to the head. Corbin kept looking towards Hayes and Williams, and Butch then hit a kick to the head. Butch went to work on Corbin's hands and fingers, and on the second try he did just that.

Butch pulled apart Corbin's fingers but was met with a clothesline, and Corbin once again taunted Hayes and Williams. Butch reversed a chokeslam that Corbin had to use his left arm for, and Butch was able to keep Corbin's arm down long enough to get the pin and the win. Butch moves on to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

What did you think of the matches? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!