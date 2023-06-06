WWE: The Latest on Seth Rollins' Challenger for Money in the Bank 2023

Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on this week's Monday Night Raw, while also seemingly setting the stage for what he'll be doing at Money in the Bank next month. Issues between Damian Priest and Finn Balor were hinted at throughout the episode, but the biggest hint was dropped after the cameras stopped rolling. Rollins demanded both Priest and Balor shake his hand following the title match, but only Priest obliged.

Insider BWE then claimed on Twitter that WWE is setting the stage for a Rollins vs. Balor match at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London, Englad. Rollins and Balor famously wrestled over the Universal Championship when it was first introduced back in 2016. Balor won that initial bout but suffered a severe injury during the match, forcing him to relinquish the title a day later. The pair would also square off in the semifinals of the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship tournament, with Rollins winning.

Seth Rollins had Damien Priest shake his hand off the air after #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M88Pe8RL1z — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 6, 2023

"This title doesn't exist if our industry and our company isn't so healthy with incredible talent across the board," Rollins said on the latest episode of The Bump while reflecting on winning his fifth world championship. "There was a need for a title on Monday nights. There was a need for a new title because everybody is so good. You look across the board, myself, AJ Styles, all the SmackDown guys, really. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Gunther. You look at Raw, you got Cody Rhodes, you got Kevin, you got Sami. There's just tons of guys, tons of competition at the top, and we needed a prize to fight for since our Universal Champion wants to keep his part-time schedule. So we gotta have a title. I was more than thrilled to have it. I'm more than thrilled to be the guy to usher in this new era, an era of change,"

"I said it in the beginning. I want the competition. I want anybody from any brand," he added. "I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT, I don't care if it's from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain, I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me."