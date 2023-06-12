WWE Raw Preview (June 12, 2023): Cody Rhodes Back in Action, Money in the Bank Qualifier

This week's Monday Night Raw will continue WWE's build toward Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. Three matches have been confirmed for the show — the last of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifiers between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz. This will mark the first time Rhodes has competed in a TV match since having his arm "broken" by Brock Lesnar and losing to "The Beast Incarnate" at Night of Champions.

Reports have popped up this week stating Rhodes will be in action at Money in the Bank, with rumored matches including a mixed tag match against Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley or a tag bout with Seth Rollins against The Judgement Day. Outside of the two ladder matches, WWE has yet to confirm any matches for the O2 Arena show.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Matt Riddle/Damian Priest

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. TBD

This story is developing...