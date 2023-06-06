Who Qualifies for Money in the Bank This Week on WWE Raw?

WWE Money in the Bank will be holding its premium live event in Londan, England next month, and WWE Monday Night Raw has revealed two new entrants into the respective Money in the Bank ladder match following their wins of their qualifying matches! The Money in the Bank premium live event is one of the most exciting WWE events of the year as while it's not necessarily for a title, whoever does win either the Men's or Women's Money in the Bank briefcases get an instant opportunity to challenge for a championship title whenever or wherever they want!

WWE Monday Night Raw had two major qualifying matches tonight for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match coming this July. Following Zelina Vega winning her qualifying match against Lacey Evans in WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Raw saw Becky Lynch competing against Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark competing against Natalya for their own chances to get into the match. This ultimately ended up with Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark winning their matches and qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Who Qualified for Money in the Bank 2023?

The current participants for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match are as follows:

Zelina Vega

Becky Lynch

Zoey Stark

The current participants for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match are as follows:

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be taking place on July 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. The card outside of the Ladder Matches has yet to be revealed but it continues to take shape as of this week's WWE Raw. There are lots of competitors that fans would want to see vying for the respective Money in the Bank contracts, and just as many that fans would like to see take home the victory and eventually challenge for the WWE Championship.

With WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently getting a brand new title on this past week's WWE SmackDown, he's a bigger target for this than ever before. But as the Bloodline continues to change and implode over the coming weeks, it's yet to be reveal just what kind of chaos is coming Roman's way in the future.

Who would you want to see win the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches out of those who have qualified so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!