Nikki A.S.H. Continued WWE's Bizarre Trend With the Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase

✖

Nikki A.S.H successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on this week's Raw, ending Charlotte Flair's latest reign as Raw Women's Champion after "The Queen" cheated to keep her title in the show's main event match with Rhea Ripley. But while Nikki's victory was a celebratory moment for fans and wrestlers alike, it also continued what has become a bizarre trend for how WWE uses the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

The white briefcase was first introduced back in 2017, 12 years after the men's version of the contract was first introduced for WrestleMania 21. Carmella won the inaugural ladder match (and had to win it a second time thanks to outside shenanigans from James Ellsworth), then waited all the way up until April 2018 before cashing it on Flair. But since then, every Women's Money in the Bank winner has used their contract within one day of winning it.

2018's Money in the Bank event saw Alexa Bliss win the contract, then cash in during a title match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey to stop "The Rowdy One" from winning the gold. A year later Bayley won the ladder match, then cashed in on Flair after "The Queen" took the SmackDown title away from Becky Lynch.

That same trend can't be applied to the Men's Money in the Bank contract. Kane (2010) and Dean Ambrose (2016) are the only men to have used it the same night they won it, and several winners have waited well over half a year before cashing in.

So why does WWE keep using the women's briefcase this way? It's hard to say but it is definitely worth keeping an eye on when Money in the Bank rolls around next year. Check out the full results from this year's show below: